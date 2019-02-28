Man forgets original Picasso vase worth $11,000 on a German train

A man left a Picasso vase worth more than $11,000 on a train in Germany and the police haven’t been able to find it for him yet.

Carrying his precious cargo in a large shopping bag, the 76-year-old man was travelling from Kassel in central Germany to the western city of Dusseldorf on February 15.

According to CNN, when the man switched trains during his journey, he accidentally left the bag, with the vase inside, on the floor.

Related: UAE woman files for divorce after her husband forgets to bring her a burger

Valued at least €10,000 ($11,351), the work is a 10-inch tall ceramic jug from Picasso’s “Owl Series” and was made by the artist in 1953. Police say that the man immediately reported the loss, but the vase hasn’t been found.

According to CNN, after a search was conducted, the police said that the vase was missing and likely stolen by an “unknown culprit.” Police also described the incident as a moment of “monumental forgetfulness.”

In 2016, another piece from the collection sold for €15,000 ($17,051) at an auction in Cologne, Germany.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.