Man finds a live mouse in his milkshake, demands damages

February 8, 2019

A Ohio man demanded 77,000 pounds in damages from a renowned fast food chain after he found a live mouse in his milkshake.

Kenneth Moyer Jr, 43, said he had already finished the chocolate shake after which he made the shocking discovery, according to a Mirror website report. However, the eatery, McDonalds, refuted his claim as fabricated.

“I took two milkshakes – the other for my friend – from the McDonald’s drive-through in Akron at around 1.15pm on December 15,” said Moyer while talking to Akron Beach Journal.

Related: Japan’s wagyu beef looks to conquer the world

On his way back home in his truck, the two friends kept sipping their shake.

According to Moyer Jr, “I felt my straw was getting clogged up. After dropping my friend, I reached home and left the cup in the vehicle. A short while later, I came back to pick my cigarettes from the truck and spotted the straw move. I removed the lid from the cup and found a live mouse in it.”

Later in the day, he said, he fell sick and kept vomiting. At night the same day, he reported it to the manager of the branch. But the manager accused him of placing the rodent in the cup himself, he said.

He contacted his lawyer who sent the frozen mouse to be tested.

Giving his reaction, the eatery’s co-owner said the implications are ‘wildly fabricated’ and false. “We have served the Akron area for over 55 years. We have made safety and cleanliness our top priorities and remain proud of our track record, he said.

“We eagerly await our opportunity to share the facts in court.”

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

US woman attacks McDonald’s manager for not giving her enough ketchup

November 29, 2018 11:20 pm

A US state is considering life imprisonment, death penalty for abortions

November 21, 2018 10:56 am

Last straw for McDonald’s, Burger King in Mumbai plastic ban

June 26, 2018 5:00 pm

McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel ties after boycott calls

December 10, 2017 10:50 am

McDonald’s ‘refuses to serve woman because she’s wearing a hijab’

December 3, 2017 10:14 am

McDonald’s issues apology to customer who found cockroach legs in coffee

October 20, 2017 5:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.