Kashmiri Muslims seek refuge in mosques fearing mob reprisal after Pulwama attack

Around 6,000 Kashmiri Muslims have taken refuge in different mosques in Indian-Administered Kashmir in fear of attacks by Hindu mobs after the Pulwama attack.

Abdul Majid, a member of the Makah Masjid committee Bathindi, said, “Around 2,500 to 3,000 people are here. These include stranded Kashmir-bound passengers as well as people living in sensitive zones of Jammu district”.

Meanwhile, in Khatika Talab’s Jamia Masjid around 1,000 to 1,500 people have taken refuge, according to a report by News Laundry.

Related: Amnesty India stands for safety of Kashmiris facing backlash

Residents of the area provided gas cylinders and groceries for the people at the mosque, as well as cash. Besides this, local hoteliers provided utensils to cook food.

In Gujjar Nagar, around 1,000 to 1,500 people have taken refuge. Within India, reports emerged of Kashmiris, including students, traders and employees, being threatened and told to leave.

On Sunday, locals prepared food at the Gujjar Nagar Chowk and distributed it among the people. A local company also distributed groceries and vegetables.

A suicide attack on February 14 in Indian-Administered Kashmir killed 40 Indian security personnel, triggering counter-operations by Indian forces in the area. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack and taken retaliatory measures including stopping the export of tomatoes to the country and removing its status as a favoured nation for trade.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.