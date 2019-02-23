Karachi Bakery in India covers ‘Karachi’ sign after mob protest

February 23, 2019

The Karachi Bakery in India’s Bengaluru was forced to cover up the word ‘Karachi’ from its board late on Friday after a mob protested against it in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

The protesters claimed that they believed the Karachi Bakery was a Pakistan-based outlet.

The incident happened around 8pm when around 10 to 15 men allegedly threatened the bakery staff, demanding to know the reason behind the brand name.

“We received a distress call from the bakery late Friday night however no damage of property was reported,” said the police.

“The mob stayed for about half an hour. They demanded that we change the name. They thought we are from Pakistan,” the manager of the bakery told local news organization The News Minute.

Related: Kashmiri Muslims seek refuge in mosques fearing mob reprisal after Pulwama attack

“But we have been using this name for the last 53 years. The owners are Hindus; the name is Karachi bakery. To satisfy them, we put up the Indian flag.”

The bakery staff have covered up the ‘Karachi’ part of the signboard. Despite the incident, the bakery continued to operate until its scheduled closing time of 11pm.

The bakery is part of a chain founded in 1952 by Sindhi man, Khanchand Ramnami, who immigrated to Indian Hyderabad at the time of Partition. The bakery is famous for its biscuits and other savoury items.

