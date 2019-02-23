Japan battles worst measles outbreak in years

February 23, 2019

Photo: AFP

Japan is battling its worst measles outbreak in a decade. As of February 19, 167 people have been diagnosed with measles.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese news outlet, patients were reported in 20 of the nation’s 47 prefectures.

Mie Prefecture recorded the highest number of patients with 49, followed by Osaka with 47 and Aichi with 17. Tokyo was fourth with 11 cases.

Health experts are calling on the public to get vaccinated against measles, an airborne virus that spreads even through sneezing and coughing. In a rare step to help contain the spread of the disease, some local authorities alerted the public of the transportation routes taken by patients.

Related: Two dead from measles in Faisalabad

Many of the cases involved people returning from overseas having contracted the disease abroad.

Across the world reports of measles cases are rising and authorities fear the disease may spread with the massive amount of people expected to visit Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Reports indicated that the large number of cases in Mie can be traced to a religious organization called Kyusei Shinkyo, after a number of people were found to have contracted measles after attending a workshop held by the group in the city of Tsu late last year. According to its website, the group, founded in 1970, believes that “medicine can cause disease” and believes in treating illnesses through what it calls “the Divine Light.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Toddler takes deadly Typhoid to Canada after Pakistan wedding

February 22, 2019 8:44 am

CDWP approves health projects worth Rs806 million 

February 19, 2019 11:34 pm

Japan to grant $3.5m aid for Afghan refugees

February 19, 2019 8:14 pm

Over 10,000 litres of substandard (and possibly cancer causing) oil is made in Karachi every day

February 7, 2019 4:33 pm

Leishmaniasis: A skin disease with no vaccine is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

February 6, 2019 8:44 pm

Anxiety drug ‘Xanax’ linked to more than 200 deaths in the UK

February 5, 2019 4:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.