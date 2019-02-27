Iran’s president rejects Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s resignation

February 27, 2019

Photo: AFP

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has refused to accept the resignation of the country’s foreign minister, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Javad Zarif announced in an Instagram post on Monday night that he was resigning from his position as foreign minister, a post he had held since 2013.

Rouhani praised the foreign minister for his “resistance” and “capabilities” in a speech on Tuesday, where he made no mention of Zarif’s resignation.

Related: Iranian foreign minister announces resignation on Instagram

Zarif played a major role in negotiating the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major international powers but the future of that deal has been tenuous since US President Donald Trump ended US involvement.

The 59-year-old was educated in the US and holds a PhD in international law from the University of Denver. He has served as Iran’s ambassador to the UN and became foreign minister in 2013 after President Hassan Rouhani was elected promising a more moderate, outward-looking Iran.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Iranian foreign minister announces resignation on Instagram

February 26, 2019 10:40 am

Kashmir situation is too sensitive for me to leave Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells Japanese FM

February 25, 2019 1:02 pm

I am not resigning, says Fawad Chaudhry

February 24, 2019 7:21 pm

Iran Guards claim Pakistani national carried out suicide attack on its troops

February 19, 2019 8:57 pm

Saudi Arabia is investing in Pakistan, not giving it charity: Saudi Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir

February 18, 2019 1:13 pm

India’s wish to diplomatically isolate Pakistan will never come true, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

February 16, 2019 1:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.