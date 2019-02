Iran has offered to play the role of a mediator between Pakistan and India amid growing tensions between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif spoke with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi over the phone and offered mediation between India and Pakistan, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Iranian foreign minister urged both Pakistan and India to practice restraint, ISNA reported.

The report said that Zarif will also talk to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj but didn’t specify the time and date.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory Tuesday morning.

In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. A pilot of the Indian Air Force, identified as Abhinandan, was also taken into custody.

