Indian post office delivers parcel meant for Punjab’s Chaina to China

February 13, 2019

An Indian post office delivered a parcel meant for Punjab’s Chaina to Beijing, China, after confusing their names.

A woman had sent a parcel containing blood pressure medicines to her mother in a Punjab village in Jaito tehsil, Faridkot, reported Times of India.

“On tracking the consignment number on the internet, I was surprised to note that the parcel reached Beijing owing to wrong sorting of the staff at the post office and not reading the correct address,” said Balwinder Kaur, a resident of New Darshani Bagh, Manimajra.

She received the parcel back on January 31.

The authorities said that Kaur wrote “delivery Chaina” after writing the complete address which created the confusion.

The post office officials were fined Rs5,000 for their negligence.

 
 
 

