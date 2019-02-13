Indian groom falls into a drain while dancing at his wedding

February 11, 2019

Photo: Hindustan Times

Fifteen people, including the groom, were injured after falling into a drain when the bridge they were dancing on collapsed in Noida.

The bridge, built over a drain, connected the Olive Garden wedding banquet hall’s gate to its lawn. The witnesses said that the wedding procession was dancing over the bridge for more than 10 minutes.

“We received information around 9.30pm that a bridge had collapsed in Hoshiyarpur village in Sector 52, and over a dozen people had fallen into a drain,” the police told Hindustan Times.

The groom was identified as 35-year-old Amit Yadav, a businessman from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and the bride was 32-year-old Sonam, a resident of Kondli in Delhi.

 

