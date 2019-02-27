India says it doesn’t want ‘further escalation’ after Pakistan air strikes

India wants to avoid any “further escalation of the situation” after conducting “preemptive” air strikes against “militant camps” in Pakistani territory, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday.

The incursion across the ceasefire line that divides Kashmir came after New Delhi threatened retaliation over the February 14 suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops and was claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Swaraj stressed during talks in China with her counterparts from Beijing and Moscow that “no military installations were targeted” in the air raid, and the target was selected to avoid civilian casualties.

She said the decision was taken “in light of the continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory, and based on credible information that Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning other attacks in…[India]”.

“The limited objective of that preemptive strike was to act decisively against the terrorist infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed in order to preempt another terror attack in India,” Swaraj added. “India does not wish to see further escalation of this situation. India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint.”

Pakistan denied India’s claim that the attack had inflicted major damage and casualties on militants, calling it “reckless and fictitious” and vowing a response in due course.

The operation is India’s first use of air power on Pakistani soil since the two went to war in 1971.

This came as the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft in Kashmir. Two IAF pilots have been arrested. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while another one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area.

Soon after Pakistan shot down the two Indian jets, the ISPR chief told the media that Pakistan could have fired at targets that could have resulted in major human casualties but chose not to.

Today morning the PAF, while remaining in Pakistani airspace, locked on six targets in Indian-Administered Kashmir and engaged, Major General Asif Ghafoor said. This was in line with everything that has happened in the past couple of days, he said.

We have the will, capability and resolve but don’t want to engage in irresponsible action, General Ghafoor said. The airstrikes were on supply depots in the Bhimber Gali, KG Top and Naryan areas.

We did this responsibly, from a safe distance, he reminded the media. We could go further but we don’t want to do so at the cost of peace in the region, he said. This was not true retaliation, he said. This was just to show that we have the capability and we can engage but we are responsible, he said.

The ISPR chief said Pakistan doesn’t want war. “We want peace.”

