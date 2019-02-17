India ends police protection for Kashmir leaders after bombing

Indian authorities withdrew police protection for five leaders in Indian-administered Kashmir on Sunday amid mounting fallout from a suicide bombing that killed 41 soldiers in the disputed region.

New Delhi has vowed to retaliate after a van packed with explosives ripped through a convoy transporting 2,500 soldiers across the Indian-administered territory on Thursday, the deadliest-ever attack in a 30-year-old armed conflict.

Indian officials said police protection had been withdrawn for Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and four other leaders.

“We have decided to withdraw the security of separatist leaders in the wake of the attack on security forces,” home affairs ministry spokesman A. Bharat Bhushan Babu told AFP.

Until Sunday, Indian police had provided security details for the five men out of fears that an attack on Kashmiri political leaders could lead to an outbreak of violence.

A Hurriyat spokesman dismissed the significance of the government’s decision.

“It has no bearing, neither can it change the reality of the lingering Kashmir dispute or the situation on the ground,” he said.