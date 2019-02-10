Hindi is now the third official court language in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language used in its courts, along with Arabic and English, as part of a move designed to improve access to justice.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said on Saturday that it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement of claims filed before courts by including the Hindi language alongside Arabic and English in labour cases, as reported by The Print.

It aims to help Hindi speakers learn about litigation procedures, their rights and duties without a language barrier, as well as facilitate registration procedures via unified forms available through the ADJD website, the judicial body said.

The UAE has an estimated population of around five million of which two third are immigrants. The Indian community in the UAE, numbering 2.6 million, constitutes 30% of the total population and is the largest expatriate community in the country.

Related: Pope Francis lands in UAE for historic visit

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD, said the adoption of multilingual interactive forms for claim sheets, grievances and requests, aims to promote judicial services in line with the plan Tomorrow 2021, and increase the transparency of litigation procedures.

He indicated that the extension of the adoption of interactive forms in several languages comes under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister, minister of presidential affairs and ADJD chairperson.

Al Abri explained that the adoption of new languages comes as part of the bilingual litigation system, the first phase of which was launched in November 2018, through the adoption of procedures requiring the plaintiffs to translate the case documents in civil and commercial lawsuits into English if the defendant is a foreigner.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.