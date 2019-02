A gunman attempted to hijack a Dubai-bound plane of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

The Flight BG-147 landed at 5:40 pm BST, an eye witness said.

Biman Station Manager Mahfuzul Alam said the plane has been hijacked, but could not provide any additional details, reported bdnews24.