Four Indian air force personnel killed in helicopter crash

Five people, including four personnel of the Indian Air Force died after an Indian Mi-17 transport helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Indian-held Kashmir, Times of India reported Wednesday.

“The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10.05 am,” the Indian officials were quoted as saying.

The report said that one of the deceased was identified as Kifayat Hussain, a resident of Budgam. The identities of four Indian Air Force personnel have yet to be disclosed.

On Wednesday morning, the Pakistani foreign office and the ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the air force had shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area.

A pilot of the Indian Air Force was also arrested, said ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor.

In a video, the Indian pilot identified himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan. His service number is 27981 and he is a flying pilot. India’s ministry of external affairs has accepted that one of their planes was shot down and that a pilot was captured.

