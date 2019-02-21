First US-Pakistani police commissioner thinks cops need higher salaries

Pakistani police officers should be provided basic training before working at higher posts, said Talat Rashid, the first Muslim police commissioner of Pakistani origin in the US.

“I was shocked to see 100 personnel with Sindh Governor [Imran Ismail] and Chief Minister [Murad Ali Shah],” Rashid said. “These people should be appointed for the security of the country and to control crime.”

He gave some suggestions on how the Pakistani police force can perform better. “Pakistani police officers should be respected and encouraged,” he said. “Their salaries should be increased.”

Rashid is the first Muslim of Pakistani origin to be appointed a police commissioner in the US. He was appointed in 2017 as the first US police commissioner of Pakistani origin. He has been a US resident for the past 40 years and is originally from Sialkot.

