Father and son sentenced to jail for killing family of Alaskan bears

A man and his son have been sentenced to jail for killing a family of sleeping bears in Alaska, according to US media reports.

The father was sentenced to three months in prison, a $9,000 fine and his hunting license has been suspended for 10 years. The son was sentenced to 30 days of suspended jail time, community service and his hunting license has been revoked for two years.

They killed a mother bear and her two cubs in August 2018 on Esther Island in Alaska.

The killings had been captured by a game camera nearby and became key evidence against the men. According to Anchorage Daily News, the bears were part of a study by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the US Forest Service and a motion-activated game camera that had been stationed at the den recorded the two men shooting them.