Experts fear ‘zombie’ deer disease could spread to humans

Hundreds of deer, elk and moose have died after contracting an infectious chronic disease – known as the ‘Zombie’ deer disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a component of the US Health and Human Services, the chronic wasting disease (CWD) has spread to 24 states of the US and two Canadian provinces. The disease has also found its way to Norway and Finland where it was detected in some reindeers and moose.

It is a prion disease that attacks tissues, including the brain and spinal cord. The disease causes dramatic weight loss, loss of coordination, drooling, excessive thirst or urination and intense aggression in affected animals before they eventually die.

The disease, for which there’s no treatment or vaccines, can affect animals of all ages. Some of the infected animals may die without ever developing the disease.

Although there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, researchers fear that it could spread to humans. Consuming the infected deer meat would be the most likely way for it to spread to people.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned that in future, the cases of CWD associated with the consumption of contaminated meat could be reported. “It’s possible the number of human cases will be substantial and will not be isolated events.”

“We are in an unknown territory situation,” he, told USA TODAY.

He compared the disease to “mad cow” disease in the 1980s and 1990s in the United Kingdom when there was public doubt that it could spread to humans. According to British news outlet, the Independent, 156 people died in the UK in the 1990s because of “mad cow” disease.

The disease was first identified in captive deer in the late 1960s in Colorado and in wild deer in 1981. By the 1990s, it had been reported in surrounding areas in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming. Since 2000, the area known to be affected by CWD in free-ranging animals has increased to at least 24 states, including states in the Midwest, Southwest, and limited areas on the East Coast.