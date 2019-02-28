Donald Trump says he has heard ‘reasonably decent’ news from India, Pakistan

US President Donald Trump said he heard some “reasonably decent” news from Pakistan and India and that tensions will hopefully end soon.

He said this at a news conference in Vietnam’s Hanoi after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We have reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India. They [India and Pakistan] have been going at it and we [the US] have been involved in trying to have them stop. We have been in the middle trying to help them both out,” Trump said.

“Hopefully it’s [the conflict] going to be coming to an end soon,” he said. However, he did not elaborate beyond this.

Prior to his conference, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to both the Pakistani and Indian administrations. Pompeo urged the foreign ministers of both countries to “prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity”.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have risen ever since the February 14 Pulwama attack. India violated the Line of Control on Tuesday in what it says was a surgical strike against an alleged terrorist camp in the Pakistani city of Balakot. However, Pakistan says it did little more than damage a few trees after entering only three to four miles into Pakistani territory.

On Wednesday, Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets that violated Pakistani airspace and captured a pilot. Its government and armed forces have called upon India to deescalate the tension and engage in talks to resolve the matter.

