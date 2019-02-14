Chinese student lands in trouble for her pudding tantrum

A Chinese arts student who sparked public outrage in the Philippines after she threw a cup of soy pudding at a police officer has expressed remorse over her behaviour.

This comes as lawyers for the immigration bureau recommend that a deportation case be filed against her.

“I [was] really in a bad mood and I was not able to control my emotion. I really admit the mistake I made and I feel so regretful,” Zhang Jiale told GMA News on Monday in the jail where she is being held.

The 23-year-old, a first-year student at the SoFA Design Institute in Makati city, was headed into the metro in Manila on Saturday when she was stopped by the officer who told her that before going inside she would have to finish the cup of taho, a Philippine snack food of tofu, syrup and sago pearls, in her hand.

Instead, Zhang argued with the officer, threw a tantrum, and chucked the cup of taho at his chest.

Zhang was arrested afterwards on charges of “direct assault, disobedience to agent or person in authority and unjust vexation.” Soon, her mugshot went viral along with the video of the taho flinging incident.

Zhang, whose father is an investor, has been living in the Philippines for six years.

The immigration bureau said yesterday that its lawyers “have found probable cause” to deport her. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente added: “The bureau will not tolerate such acts, as this shows disrespect to the country.” Zhang may face deportation and eventually be blacklisted from the Philippines.

