Blast kills 12 Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir

February 14, 2019

At least 12 Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in the deadliest attack on government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir in more than two years, police said.

They died when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove on a highway some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the main city of Srinagar.

“An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by,” senior police officer Munir Ahmed Khan told AFP.

“We have 12 CRPF fatalities. We are evacuating the injured from the site and don’t have their number at the moment.”

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency put the death toll at 18.

It is the deadliest attack on Indian forces in that part of Kashmir since September 2016 when 19 soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn militant raid on the Uri army camp.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir.

 
 
 

