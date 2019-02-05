Anxiety drug ‘Xanax’ linked to more than 200 deaths in the UK

The misuse of anxiety drug Xanax has been linked to more than 204 deaths in the UK since 2015, according to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

At least 126 deaths were reported in Scotland from 2015 to 2017, according to BBC.

Thirty-five people died in England and Wales between 2015 and 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Between 2015 and 2017, at least 43 people died in Northern Ireland for misusing Xanax with other drugs.

In 2018, some 340,000 counterfeit Xanax bars were seized at UK ports and airports, according to the Border Force figures and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

“We are taking a smarter approach to restricting the supply of drugs and are adapting our approach to reflect changes in criminal activity,” said the UK Border Force.

Pfizer, which developed Xanax, said that it was alarmed by the increasing number of its counterfeit versions. Xanax was “subject to strict regulations” and “should only be used as prescribed by and under the supervision of a qualified healthcare practitioner,” said the company.

Xanax is a widely prescribed drug which is used to treat anxiety and panic attacks. Its counterfeit versions are easily available.