American kills mountain lion with his bare hands after it attacks him in Colorado

Most people will live to never see a mountain lion in the flesh but an American man in Denver, Colorado managed to fend off and eventually kill one when it attacked him.

The man, who has not been identified, was running on a trail on Colorado’s Horsetooth Mountain when he heard the animal stalking him. He yelled at it and waved his arms over his head to make himself look bigger.

The animal still pounced and bit his face and wrists, leaving him with cuts on his arms, legs and back. He managed to “partially block” the mountain lion with his forearms and bashed it on the head with a rock and the put the animal in a headlock and started wrestling with it to get free. When he managed to get out from under it, he exacted his revenge and attacked his attacker.

According to Rebecca Ferrell of the Colorada Parks and Wildlife Department, he got on top of the animal and choked it to death with his hands, arms and feet. “It’s an amazing story. Everyone is baffled and impressed,” she told the Denver Post. “He had no weapons, knives or trekking poles with him. How did he do it? It’s pretty rare,” she said.

The man then hiked off the mountain and went to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated. He even asked officials to go pick up his things that he left at the scene. They also found the animal’s body and confirmed that his story tallied up.

He was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning. Officials say the man, who is in his 30s, had previously researched how to respond to a mountain lion attack and “did everything right” to save his life.

