Wife stabs husband to death for criticising her cooking skills

January 17, 2019

 

A Russian woman stabbed her husband at least 35 times in front of their four-year-old son because he said her cooking was bland, the police said.

Slava Davydkin, 43, complained to his wife Evgenia, 31, that the meal she served when the guest came to their house in Penza region didn’t have enough salt. They quarrelled and the husband said that his wife did not love him which is why she was cooking like that.

Evgenia has been placed under house arrest after she confessed to having murdered him. She stabbed him using his angling knife.

While speaking to the police, she said that she acted under the influence of alcohol.

 
 
 

