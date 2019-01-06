Saudi women to be notified about their divorces via text

A new rule in Saudi Arabia is going to ensure that Saudi women know about their own divorces.

From Sunday, courts in the country will be required to notify women by text on rulings confirming their divorces, reported BBC.

Local female lawyers suggest the measure will end what are known as secret divorces — cases where men end a marriage without telling their wives.

The directive would ensure that women are fully aware of their marital status and can protect their rights such as alimony.

Last year, women were finally allowed to drive in the country. However, they are still subject to male guardianship laws.

Related: Video of Raheel Sharif meeting Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia goes viral

“The new measure ensures women get their [alimony] rights when they’re divorced,” Saudi lawyer Nisreen al-Ghamdi told Bloomberg. “It also ensures that any powers of attorney issued before the divorce are not misused.”

Many women have filed appeals to courts over being divorced without their knowledge, lawyer Samia al-Hindi told local newspaper Okaz.

The new step is said to be part of economic and social reforms pushed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, such as allowing women to attend football matches and work in jobs traditionally reserved for men.