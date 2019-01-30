Saudi-led coalition says downs Huthi drone over kingdom

January 30, 2019

File photo: AFP

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced Wednesday it shot down a “hostile” drone launched by Huthi rebels over the city of Abha in the kingdom’s southwest.

Saudi air defences “tracked an unidentified object (over) the city of Abha and dealt with it in accordance with the rules of engagement,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition specialists who analysed the debris ruled it was a “hostile Huthi drone with Iranian specifications and characteristics”, he added.

The coalition announced on January 20 it had “destroyed” seven rebel targets, including drone facilities, near Yemen’s insurgent-held capital Sanaa.

Riyadh and its allies accuse Iran of supplying the rebels with weapons — a charge Tehran denies.

A rebel drone attack earlier this month targeting a military parade at Yemen’s largest air base killed a high-ranking Yemeni intelligence official.

The war between the Huthis and pro-government troops escalated in March 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into exile in Riyadh and a Saudi-led military coalition intervened.

Since then, the conflict has killed some 10,000 people and unleashed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June

January 29, 2019 11:02 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan in the first week of February

January 13, 2019 11:51 am

Saudi teenager on her way to Canada after being granted asylum

January 12, 2019 1:18 pm

Saudi energy minister to inspect oil refinery land in Gwadar

January 12, 2019 12:15 pm

Saudi Arabia bans child marriage in landmark ruling

January 11, 2019 10:28 pm

Malaysian PM visiting Pakistan on March 23, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

January 11, 2019 9:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.