In a landmark ruling, the Shoura Council of Saudi Arabia has banned the marriage of minors, Arab News reported Friday.

The council’s speaker Abdullah Al-Sheikh approved the law that called for banning marriage of all children at a recent session of the council.

The ruling was approved by a two-third majority.

After the decision, Shoura Council member Latifa Al-Shaalan tweeted her approval of the council’s decision, calling it “a good step forward that was not easy to reach.”