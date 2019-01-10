Pakistani paedophile saves 13-year-old girl from life of sex work in Dubai

A Pakistani paedophile who “fell in love” with a 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution in Dubai, has rescued her from a life of sex work, the Khaleej Times reported. He is now facing molestation charges.

The 25-year-old man was a customer at a brothel in Dubai where he fell in love with a 13-year-old girl and promised to marry her. He reported the girl’s plight to the police and reportedly saved her life.

However, he is facing trial over molestation charges after he admitted to having sex with the girl several times “with her consent”. Sex with a minor counts as statutory rape, regardless of whether the child gives consent.

The girl was brought to the UAE by another Pakistani man, 49, who claimed to be her father and forced her into prostitution.

The 49-year-old, who was running a brothel in Abu Hail in Dubai, was arrested along with two women. He is being tried in the UAE on charges of human trafficking, running a brothel and molestation.

The accused forced her into prostitution back home two years ago, the girl told prosecutors, adding that he then got a visit visa for her and brought her to Dubai.

The minor said that she was forced to have sex with “11 men of different nationalities” every day for money.

“He raped me back home and here [in the UAE] too. He hit me with a stick every time I refused to have sex with him,” she told prosecutors.