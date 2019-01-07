Japan imposes $9 ‘tourism tax’ on people leaving the country

January 7, 2019

Photo: AFP

Japan started levying on Monday a 1,000 yen ($9.22) departure tax on each person leaving the country, a measure aimed at raising funds to further boost tourism.

The International Tourist Tax will cover everyone regardless of nationality — from business people to holidaymakers older than two years of age — and will be tacked on to the price of a airline ticket.

The government wants to use an estimated 50 billion yen ($460 million) it will generate in additional tax revenue to improve tourism infrastructure, such as making airport immigration processes faster and encouraging visitors to explore areas beyond traditionally popular destinations such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

Related: Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport says she fears death if repatriated

Japan has been aggressively courting international tourists as a new pillar of economic growth.

More than 30 million foreigners are estimated to have visited Japan in 2018, a new record, thanks to a steady flow of tourists from Asia — particularly China, South Korea and Taiwan.

The nation aims to boost visitor figures to 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport says she fears death if repatriated

January 6, 2019 9:53 pm

Afghan nationals will no longer be issued visa on arrival in Pakistan

January 3, 2019 7:07 pm

Police foil two drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport and on the highway

December 27, 2018 4:08 pm

British MP Lord Nazir Ahmed stopped at the Islamabad Airport

December 25, 2018 2:14 pm

Gatekeeper at Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’ hopes music can save lives

December 21, 2018 11:46 pm

Over 40 injured in Japan restaurant explosion

December 16, 2018 10:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.