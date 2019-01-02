Intersex Germans can now select ‘diverse’ category on official documents

Intersex people in Germany can now legally identify themselves as such under a new law that was adopted in December and came into effect January 1.

People who do not fit the biological definition of male or female can now choose “diverse” on official documents in the gender category, reported BBC. But they’ll need to present a doctor’s certificate to register as such. Intersex people are born with both male and female sex characteristics, which can appear at birth or later in life.

Other countries have approved laws in recent years to help recognise intersex people.

Austria’s constitutional court made a similar ruling in June, while Australia, New Zealand, Malta, India and Canada have all passed measures to address issues facing intersex residents.

According to the UN, up to 1.7% of people in the world are born with intersex traits. This is separate from a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.