Intersex Germans can now select ‘diverse’ category on official documents

January 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

Intersex people in Germany can now legally identify themselves as such under a new law that was adopted in December and came into effect January 1.

People who do not fit the biological definition of male or female can now choose “diverse” on official documents in the gender category, reported BBC. But they’ll need to present a doctor’s certificate to register as such. Intersex people are born with both male and female sex characteristics, which can appear at birth or later in life.

Other countries have approved laws in recent years to help recognise intersex people.

Related: Google Translate is getting an upgrade to reduce gender bias

Austria’s constitutional court made a similar ruling in June, while Australia, New Zealand, Malta, India and Canada have all passed measures to address issues facing intersex residents.

According to the UN, up to 1.7% of people in the world are born with intersex traits. This is separate from a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

 

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Bayern Munich thank Pakistani fans on New Year’s Eve

January 1, 2019 12:21 pm

Pakistan to play Belgium for quarter-final spot

December 11, 2018 12:52 pm

Pakistan take on Netherlands in Hockey World Cup clash

December 9, 2018 1:20 pm

Siemens, Volkswagen interested in investing in Pakistan, says German ambassador

December 7, 2018 10:45 pm

Pakistan draw against Malaysia in Hockey World Cup

December 6, 2018 12:24 pm

Is the KP government building roads at a higher cost? The German ambassador thinks so

December 5, 2018 7:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

Abdul Moiz Jaferii

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.