Indian woman who defied temple ban has been ‘abandoned’ by her family

Kanaka Durga who defied a ban on a temple in Kerala has been abandoned by her family, reported BBC.

The temple has been closed to women of “menstruating age”. The ban was overturned by India’s Supreme Court. However, angry protesters did not let any woman in.

Kanaka Durga entered the temple with other women on January 2.

The 39-year-old woman was hospitalised on January 15 after her mother-in-law beat her up for entering the Sabarimala temple.

When she returned home, its door was locked and there was no one there, according to BBC India.

The matter has been referred to the court as her husband refused to take her home.