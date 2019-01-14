Indian woman ditches food, lives off tea for over 30 years

Who doesn’t love tea? A good cup of chai at breakfast or in the evening can hit the spot but to only have tea for the rest of your life is probably not something anyone wants to try. However, there is one woman who thought this was a great idea.

According to Daily Hunt, a woman living in Chhattisgarh, India has been drinking just tea for the last 30 years and is said to be “completely healthy”.

Pilli Devi gave up food at the age of 11 and has been surviving on tea ever since. Famous for her unique lifestyle, she is locally known as chai wali chachi.

According to her father, Rati Ram, the 44-year-old quit food when she was in the sixth grade. “Our daughter went to participate in a district level tournament from the Patna School in Janakpur, Koriya District. When she returned, she suddenly gave up eating food and drinking water.”

Related: Chocolate is better for you than cough syrup, according to a study

Her father also added that Devi used to eat biscuits and bread with milk tea, but she gradually switched to black tea afterwards. Now Devi only has a single cup of tea after sunset.

Devi’s brother Bihari Lal Rajvade pointed out that they had also sought medical help to ensure she is not suffering from any disease. “We have taken her to many hospitals but none of the doctors could figure out the reason behind her situation,” he said

Devi’s family members said she is a keen follower of Lord Shiva and she barely steps out of her home. As far as the medical sciences have been concerned, Dr SK Gupta has said, “It is quite strange, no one can survive only on tea for more than 33 years, scientifically. It is totally impossible since 33 years is a long time.”