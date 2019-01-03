Indian man swallows toothbrush while cleaning his teeth

A man accidentally swallowed his toothbrush while cleaning his teeth in Delhi, NDTV reported Thursday.

Avid, a 36-year-old resident of Seemapuri, swallowed his brush on December 8. The doctors had to remove the toothbrush from his abdomen when he complained of stomach ache.

The man didn’t tell the doctors about swallowing the toothbrush. The doctors came to know about it after they ran a CT scan.

The doctors have advised the people not to put the toothbrush deep into the throat to clean it. “A better option would be to do it with tongue cleaner,” Avid’s doctor said.