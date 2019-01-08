Indian Congress appoints first transgender national general secretary for women’s wing

Apsara Reddy, a transgender activist and journalist, has been made the national general secretary of Indian Congress’ women wing, Indian media reported Tuesday.

“No one from the transgender community had formally joined the Congress before. We, as a party, believe that gender justice means taking everyone on board, so I am extremely happy that she has joined the Congress,” Sushmita Dev, president of the women Congress, told The Print.

She will be an asset to the party, she said.

Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/qDTZSgaoMH — Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2019

Reddy had briefly joined PM Modi’s BJP in the past. However, she now said that the BJP is a regressive party and has no place for free-thinking individuals.

“India is being governed by forces that place far more importance on religious identity than the rights and dignity of women,” she added.