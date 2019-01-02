Farmer and family asked to leave Indian village for killing a cow

January 2, 2019

AFP

A farmer and his family were expelled from their village for accidentally killing a cow in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh in India, Hindustan Times reported Wednesday.

The decision to expel the Pappu Prajpati’s family was taken by the village’s panchayat.

The farmer said that he was parking his tractor-trolley “when it hit a cow that was sitting on the ground behind”. The cow died on the spot.

Related story: Muslim man beaten to death in India on suspicion of smuggling cows

The panchayat in its decision said that the family would be allowed to enter village after all the members take a dip in Ganga to wash their sins and donate a cow.

One of the members of the panchayat, Om Prakash Gautam told the newspaper: “Since Prajapati has been proved guilty of a gai-hatya, he and his family have to get rid of sin through penance.”

Related story: Indian cow minister defeated by independent candidate in state elections

Cow slaughter and consumption of beef are banned in many Indian states officially. Many Muslims have been killed in the country by violent mobs for slaughtering cows and consuming beef.

 
 


