Egyptian doctor kills his three children, wife to ‘rid them of trouble in this life’

An Egyptian doctor confessed to killing his wife and three children a few days after their bodies were recovered from an apartment in Sakhah district, Gulf News reported Friday.

The man, identified as Ahmad A, had initially informed the police that he had discovered the murders of his family when he returned home from a local hospital on New Year’s Eve.

Ahmad initially attempted to make the murders look like a robbery but the police found all the doors and windows of his apartment intact.

According to Gulf News, the doctor killed his family over a dispute with his wife. “I also killed my children to rid them of trouble in this life,” he reportedly told investigators.

The man told police that he used a kitchen knife to kill his wife and children.