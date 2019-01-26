Dutch ambassador to return to Pakistan after Wilders row: report

January 26, 2019

The Dutch ambassador to Pakistan is to return to Islamabad next month after receiving a death threat last year reportedly from a religious party angry over anti-Islam tweets by far-right politician Geert Wilders, Dutch media said Saturday.

Ardi Stoios-Braken “will fly back to Islamabad in early February,” the daily tabloid Algemeen Dagblad reported.

She was on leave in the Netherlands in late October last year when she received word “that a letter arrived at the embassy from Pakistani authorities.”

“The letter spoke of a ‘specific threat’ and was related to the cartoon contest which had already been cancelled months before,” the paper said.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in November that Stoios-Braken, a veteran diplomat, faced “threats” in Pakistan, apparently over “blasphemous depictions” by Wilders on Twitter.

 
 
 

