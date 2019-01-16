Crocodile eats scientist alive during feeding time at Indonesian research centre

A female scientist was eaten alive by a crocodile at an Indonesian research facility on Friday.

It is believed that the 17-foot long crocodile attacked the researcher, Deasy Tuwo, who was feeding it, by jumping up an eight-foot tall enclosure wall and dragging her in.

Staff members at the CV Yosiki Laboratory in North Sulawesi made the gruesome discovery Friday morning when they noticed a “strange shape” in the water, according to the Daily Mail. They then noticed the crocodile named Merry with the victim’s savaged body in its jaws. Only half of her remains were recovered.

One of Tuwo’s colleagues, Erling Rumengan, 37, said he was shocked to discover her body when he arrived at the laboratory on Friday morning.

“We were curious when we looked at the crocodile pool and there was a floating object. It was Deasy’s body,” he told the local Tribun Manado newspaper.

“We were afraid to touch it and reported the incident at the police station.”

Police say they are now trying to trace the crocodile’s owner, described as a Japanese businessman who opened the research facility. According to the Daily Mirror, Tomohon police chief Raswin Sirait said: “The owner must acknowledge this horrible incident”.

Officials have since taken the crocodile to a wildlife rescue facility to conduct medical tests.