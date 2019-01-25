Australian woman bitten by 5-foot-long python lurking in the toilet

January 25, 2019

An Australian woman was bitten by a carpet python in a toilet at her residence in Brisbane, BBC reported Friday.

Jasmine Zeleny, a reptile handler, said that Helen Richards received a minor injury from the 1.5m (5ft) carpet python.

“I jumped up with my pants down and turned around to see what looked like a longneck turtle receding back into the bowl,” she told The Courier Mail newspaper.

The reptile handler said that carpet pythons are relatively harmless snakes and it was common to find them seeking water in toilets during hot weather.

“Unfortunately, the snake’s preferred exit point was blocked after being spooked by Helen sitting down, and it lashed out in fear,” Zeleny told the BBC.

“By the time I got there, she had trapped the snake and calmed down. Helen treated the whole situation like a champion.”

 
 
 

