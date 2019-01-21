21 miners killed after roof collapse at Chinese mine

Twenty-one people have been killed after a roof collapsed at a coalmine in northern China.

A total of 87 people were working underground in the mine in Shaanxi province at the time of the accident at around 4:30pm on Saturday, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

It was initially reported that 19 miners had died and rescuers were searching for two remaining trapped miners. But the pair had been found dead on Sunday morning, Xinhua reported. Another 66 miners were safely evacuated from the mine in Shenmu city.

The cause of the accident at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Company is being investigated.