14 confirmed dead in Russia high-rise blast

January 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

Fourteen people are confirmed dead from the New Year’s Eve explosion at a high-rise in central Russia, local officials said Wednesday, as rescuers continued to pull bodies from the rubble. 

The local governor’s office said 14 bodies had been found and that 27 people were unaccounted for following the gas explosion in the city of Magnitogorsk, nearly 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles) east of Moscow in the Ural mountains.

Five people had been rescued from the rubble, including a baby, and 86 residents were located unharmed, it said.

“Work at the scene is continuing,” it said.

Battling freezing temperatures, rescuers have been combing through piles of mangled concrete and metal and trying to stabilise what remains of the walls in the Soviet-era apartment block, which had been home to about 1,100 people.

The blast destroyed 35 apartments and damaged 10 more, leaving dozens of people homeless over the New Year — the biggest holiday of the year in Russia.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Qureshi arrives in Moscow to discuss Afghan peace process

December 26, 2018 9:16 am

Interpol elects South Korean Kim Jong Yang as president

November 21, 2018 4:09 pm

The Afghan Taliban are ready to negotiate, but only with Washington

November 10, 2018 3:00 pm

Moscow talks begin on Afghan peace building, Taliban Movement takes part for first time

November 9, 2018 2:10 pm

Taliban confirms delegation to attend Moscow peace talks

November 7, 2018 12:07 am

Afghan officials, Taliban to meet in Russia Saturday

November 3, 2018 8:58 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

Abdul Moiz Jaferii

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.