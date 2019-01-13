13 Canadians held in China since arrest of Huawei executive: official

January 4, 2019

Photo: AFP

Thirteen Canadians have been detained in China following the arrest on December 1 of a senior executive from Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei, Ottawa said Thursday, with eight subsequently released.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Guillaume Berube confirmed the detentions to AFP, adding the figures excluded Hong Kong.

The thirteen include former diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor, arrested on December 10, for activities said to threaten national security, as well as Sarah McIver, who was subsequently freed and returned to Canada.

There are approximately 200 Canadians overall who have been detained in China for a variety of alleged infractions and continue to face ongoing legal proceedings, and the number has remained relatively stable in recent years.

Related: Huawei CFO faces 30 years in jail for fraud

By way of comparison, there are almost 900 Canadians in a similar situation in the US.

Some observers believe the detentions of Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group, and Spavor, who is frequently consulted on matters linked to North Korea, were retaliatory actions following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States. Meng is also the daughter of Huawei’s founder.

Washington has accused her of fraud for helping evade US sanctions against Iran. She was later released on bail pending her extradition hearing.

Backed by the US and several European countries, Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland has repeated called for the immediate release of Kovrig and Spavor, whose arrests Ottawa has termed arbitrary.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ executed

January 3, 2019 11:32 pm

China lands rover on far side of the moon: state TV

January 3, 2019 12:09 pm

Apple lowers its expected revenue, blames weakness in China’s economy

January 3, 2019 9:22 am

China to export its ‘most powerful combat vessel’ to Pakistan

January 2, 2019 9:34 pm

Huawei launches first ‘experience store’ in Pakistan

January 2, 2019 8:28 pm

Chinese firms offer subsidies on Huawei phones in show of support

December 29, 2018 11:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Samaa Digital

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.