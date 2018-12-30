Wheat and cereal top items received by Afghanistan through Iranian port

December 31, 2018

Photo: AFP

Afghanistan received around 120,000 tonnes of products through Iran’s Port of Chabahar over the last 14 months, MenaFN reported on Sunday.

The Middle East business and financial news medium shared that the majority of commodities to the southeastern Iranian Port of Chabahar were wheat and cereal, according Iran’s deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organisation Mohammad-Ali Hassanzadeh.

Using the Iranian port, India trades almost 15 million tons of goods with Russia and commonwealth of independent states.

Such transits are considered as part of Chabahar Agreement which was reached between Iran, India and Afghanistan.

 
 


