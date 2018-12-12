Theresa May vows to ‘finish the job’ as she faces vote of no confidence

Tory MPs have triggered a vote of no confidence against British Prime Minister Theresa May, plunging the Brexit process into chaos.

Her Conservative colleagues indicated through the vote that they are not confident she will be able to deliver on the deal.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party, has received at least 48 letters from party MPs calling for a vote of no confidence against May, reported The Guardian.

According to the party rules, a contest is triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs write to the chair.

A ballot will be held Wednesday evening between 6pm and 8pm GMT (11pm and 1am PST), he said, adding that the votes will be counted immediately afterward and an announcement made as soon as possible.

The PM needs the backing of at least 158 Tory MPs to stay in power for another 12 months. She could also decide to resign if the votes are not enough to topple her but significant enough in number.

Potential candidates to lead the Tories and become the new prime minister include the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, the home secretary, Sajid Javid, the foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, and the international development secretary, Penny Mordaunt.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, the prime minister said she was ready to “finish the job” she set out on when she became leader.