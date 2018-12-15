Seven dead as Indian troops fire on protesters in Indian-administered Kashmir

Seven civilians were killed as Indian troops fired on protesters Saturday after a gunfight left three armed men and a soldier dead in Indian-administered Kashmir, police and hospital officials said.

The fighting erupted soon after troops laid siege to a house in the southern Pulwama area where the alleged militants were hiding, a police officer said.

Three armed men — including a former soldier who had joined the rebels — then jumped out of the house into an orchard to fight the soldiers and were killed.

The fighting also left a soldier of the Indian army dead, senior police officer Swayam Prakash Pani told AFP.

While the gunfight was in progress, hundreds of villagers poured out on to the streets in freezing cold and marched towards the orchard, shouting slogans in support of the rebels and throwing stones at the troops, witnesses said.

“It was mayhem. Six protesters died in the ensuing firing by soldiers,” a police officer told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hospital officials said a seventh man died later of gunshot wounds.

Dozens of protesters were also injured in the clashes with government forces, another police officer said.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services in many areas of the restive territory, including in the main city of Srinagar. A large number of students also held protests against the killings.

Protests spread to the old quarters of Srinagar and the northwestern town of Sopore.

Saturday’s bloodshed capped the deadliest year in the region since 2009, with nearly 550 killed so far including some 150 civilians, according to a monitoring group.