Rashida Tlaib to wear traditional Palestinian gown while being sworn into the US Congress

December 15, 2018

Photo: Rashida Tlaib\ Instagram

US elected representative Rashida Tlaib will be sworn into office next month and she has decided to wear a traditional Palestinian thobe to the ceremony.

The Michigan Democrat announced on her Instagram account on Friday that she intends to wear a thobe to the ceremony.

“Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress,” she wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags #PalestinianThobe and #ForMyYama (Arabic for mother).

Palestinian embroidery can be divided into four categories — ritual, technical, geographic, and structural. So each thobe is unique and represents the city that its wearer is from and tells its own story. For Palestinians, it is considered a way of showing pride in one’s heritage.

Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants from Beit Our al-Foqa, a village in the West Bank near Ramallah.

She will fill the seat formerly occupied by Democratic Rep John Conyers. She ran unopposed in the general election following her August primary win in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

 
 

