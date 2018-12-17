Over 40 injured in Japan restaurant explosion

More than 40 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a bar in Sapporo in northern Japan, the Japan Times reported.
The blast reportedly led to the collapse of many buildings in the area.
A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Alghadeer English shows flames and dark smoke billowing into the night sky and people scrambling to safety beside a street strewn with debris and shattered glass
“I heard a ‘bang’, which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” a man in his 50s who lives nearby was quoted as saying by the Japan Times
#Japan| More than 40 people injured in Sapporo restaurant blast.
More Details:https://t.co/JbNaGLvYIc
Follow us on #Telegram: https://t.co/Y7LOtsjG2J …#Tokyo#sapporo #Alghadeertv pic.twitter.com/SalXTyQ1hh
— Alghadeer English (@alghadeertv_eng) December 16, 2018
As police and firefighters worked to get the site under control, they warned people of the possibility of another explosion.