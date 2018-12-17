Over 40 injured in Japan restaurant explosion

More than 40 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a bar in Sapporo in northern Japan, the Japan Times reported.

The blast reportedly led to the collapse of many buildings in the area.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Alghadeer English shows flames and dark smoke billowing into the night sky and people scrambling to safety beside a street strewn with debris and shattered glass

“I heard a ‘bang’, which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” a man in his 50s who lives nearby was quoted as saying by the Japan Times

As police and firefighters worked to get the site under control, they warned people of the possibility of another explosion.