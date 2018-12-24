Order signed for US military’s controversial Syria exit

The US military has confirmed that the order to withdraw American troops from Syria has been signed, after President Donald Trump held talks with his Turkish counterpart to negotiate a pullout that has stunned Washignton’s allies.

Trump announced Wednesday that the roughly 2,000 US troops would leave civil war-racked Syria, where they have been deployed to assist in a multinational fight against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group.

“The execute order for Syria has been signed,” a US military spokesperson said on Sunday in response to a query, without providing further details.

Turkey was a rare ally that lauded Trump’s decision on Syria, a country where it will now have a freer rein to target Kurdish fighters who were armed and trained by the US and played a major role in the war against IS but are deemed terrorists by Ankara.

A withdrawal could have extraordinary geopolitical implications, and it runs counter to long-established US policy for the region.