MBS sent 11 messages to his closest adviser hours before and after Khashoggi murder: WSJ

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent 11 messages to one of his aides, who oversaw the team that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, in the hour before and after the journalist’s murder in the Ankara consulate, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting a highly classified CIA report.

The WSJ reported that the Saudi prince had spoken in August 2017 of ‘making arrangements’ to lure Khashoggi to a foreign country if he could not return to Saudi Arabia.

Qahtani is said to have supervised a hit-squad that was sent to kill Jamal Khashoggi and he was in touch with the team when the Saudi journalist was killed.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey on October 2.

Saudi Arabia and its crown prince have denied their involvement in the assassination and assured the world leaders that those responsible for Khashoggi’s murder will be brought to book.

Qahtani has also been sacked from his official position after the investigation began.

Erdogan, the Turkish president, has said that the murder was ordered at the highest level of Saudi Arabian leadership. However, he didn’t name Crown Prince Salman.