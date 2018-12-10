Khashoggi’s killing wasn’t a botched rendition attempt but premeditated murder: CNN

The killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was not a botched rendition attempt, but premeditated murder, CNN reported on Monday quoting an anonymous source.

The CNN reported that the source read a translated transcript of an audio recording of Khashoggi’s last moments inside the Saudi consulate in Ankara on October 2.

“I can’t breathe” were the final words uttered by Khashoggi, the report stated.

Another voice identified in the transcript was of Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a former Saudi diplomat and intelligence official working for the Saudi crown prince, the source added.

Mutreb knew Khashoggi from their time together at the Saudi Embassy in London, the source revealed.

Further, according to the source, the transcript suggested that the assassins made a series of phone calls to Riyadh. However, the Saudi officials said they have reviewed the transcripts and tapes through Turkish security channels and there was no reference of any call being made.

According to Turkey, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi. Erdogan has said the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but has insisted it was not King Salman.

Despite speculation that the powerful crown prince ordered the hit, the kingdom has strongly denied his involvement.