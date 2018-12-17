Iran ready to launch joint operation against terrorists with Pakistan

Iran has agreed to launch ‘joint anti-terror operation’ with Pakistan three days after six FC troops were killed in an attack by the militants on Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

According to Iran’s state-run TV, Iranian Foreign Minister spokesperson Bahram Qassemi condemned on Monday the attack and said: “Iran is fully ready to take part in any joint campaign against the evil phenomenon of terrorism in all its forms and shapes in the region”.

At least six paramilitary personnel were killed and 14 others wounded on December 14 after the militants attacked the convoy of security forces. Four terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

Pakistan summoned Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honadost and recorded a protest over the attack. The foreign office demanded that the Iranian authorities should launch an operation against the terrorists.

The FO spokesperson had claimed that the terrorists were operating from the Iranian border areas.